Stand-Up Comedian Kunal Kamra & His Family Test Positive For COVID-19; Asks People To Be Super Careful

Kunal Kamra and his parents have tested positive for COVID-19. The stand-up comedian took to social media to inform fans and well-wishers about the same. He revealed in his post that his parents, who have tested positive, are in a hospital, while he is quarantined at home. He asked people to take second wave of virus very seriously and be super careful.

Kunal tweeted, "My parents are Covid positive & they're in a hospital near by. I'm Covid positive quarantined at home. I've spoken to everyone who I was in contact with. Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously & be super careful ✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽."

Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Bhatt and Urmila Matondkar wished him speedy recovery by commenting on his post. While Riteish wrote, "Hey well soon buddy - best wishes to you and the entire family," Pooja wrote, "Take care!" and Urmila commented, "Wishing all of you a speedy recovery 🙏."

Meanwhile, several Bollywood and television celebrities have tested positive for the virus. Among television celebrities, Rajan Shahi, Rupali Ganguli, Shubhangi Atre, Vipul Roy, Mishkat Varma, Abhijeet Sawant, Kanika Mann, Rajveer Singh and Sudhanshu Padey tested positive for the virus. From Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal were hit by the second wave of the virus. Also, Kartik Aaryan and Milind Soman, who had tested positive, recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. All celebrities had urged people to stay careful and to take virus seriously.

Due to surge in COVID cases, Maharashtra government had announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew till April-end to curb the spreading of the virus in the second wave.

