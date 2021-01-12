Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Completes 12 Years, Producer Rajan Shahi Thanks Audience For Their Love

Rajan Shahi and Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has completed 12 years today (January 12). Produced under Rajan’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, the show first went on-air on January 12, 2009. The popular drama has also achieved another rare feat on Indian TV by successfully completing 3300 episodes. The entire cast and crew of the show came together for a Pooja and other celebrations organised by the ace producer.

Speaking about the rare achievement, Rajan Shahi told IANS, “It is going to be a double celebration for us. Apart from the fact that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will complete 12 years, the day also coincides with the show completing 3,300 episodes. That has been the maximum number of shows any Hindi GEC show has ever touched. Hats off to the entire team because completing 3,300 episodes is not easy.”

He went on to add, “I think it's a landmark day not just for my production house but for the Indian television industry. World over, I am sure people are proud that there is a show running with dignity, respect and so much adulation and has kept evolving with time. Twelve years is a long journey. Every time, the taste changed among the audience, the show evolved. Yeh Rishta…' has a certain kind of positivity and it keeps people retained. Our philosophy has always been team effort and we work keeping that in mind,"

For the unversed, Shahi has been in the television industry for almost 27 years and has bankrolled many popular TV shows. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik. But after eight years, their daughter Naira played by Shivangi Joshi who gets married to Kartik played by Mohsin Khan and took the story forward.

