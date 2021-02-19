Suchitra Pillai On Sandeep Nahar's Death: Sandeep Was Very Upset With Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai actor Sandeep Nahar's death shocked his fans and friends from the industry. The actor who was seen in shows like CID and Diya Aur Baati Hum and films like Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, died by suicide on February 15, 2021. Before taking this drastic step, he had shared a lengthy suicide note and a video on his Facebook page, in which he alleged that he was being harassed by his wife Kanchana and his mother-in-law. His KKHH co-star Suchitra Pillai, who is shocked by the entire episode, revealed to BT that they worked together for three years on the show and with what she knows, Sandeep was a jovial person. She also revealed that Sandeep was very upset with his MS Dhoni: The Untold Story co-star Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

She said, "It is just unreal! Sandeep and I worked together for three years on this show. He was one of the most gregarious people on the set. He used to make us laugh by cracking silly jokes all the time. He was such a jovial person. This entire episode makes us realise about the pain behind these happy faces."

She also said that the actor's video created a frenzy among his colleagues and friends who tried to reach out to him. The actress also said that she was alerted by a co-actor about his video, since then they were trying to reach out to people from the show's production house to procure his residential address from the contract, but the office was shut. Suchitra further added that they managed to get in touch with a friend of his, who said that he was on the way to Sandeep's house and it was then that they got to know about the development.

Suchitra said that she never saw him upset on the set for all the three years that they worked together, and wonders to what extent he was pushed that he took this drastic step. She added, "This is such a loss!"

When asked if he ever complained about his personal life or his journey in Bollywood, she said that although he spoke about his journey in Bollywood, he never complained and never spoke about his personal life.

The KKHH actress also said that through a common friend and colleague, who had worked with him in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, she got to know that Sandeep was very upset with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. She elaborated, "He was totally shocked. He would ask why would anybody do such a thing? He was very much affected by the whole episode. So, it is shocking for us that he himself took this step."

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

