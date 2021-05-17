Sudha Chandran Gets Emotional As She Remembers Her Late Father; Says She Expected Mahesh Bhatt's Call

Sudha Chandran's father KD Chandran passed away yesterday (May 16) due to multiple organ failure. KD Chandran was a well-known actor and had worked in Hindi films and serials. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, the veteran actress confirmed her father's demise, got emotional as she remembered her father him.

The actress said, "It happened yesterday morning at 9:30. He was a patient of Dementia, three-four days back, he suddenly just spaced out and he was running very high temperature. So we got a COVID test done which came out negative. But the fever was not subsiding despite giving him antibiotics. That's when we decided to shift him to a non-Covid hospital which was Criti Care. There we found out that he was having problems with breathing and his lungs were getting affected. It was a multi-organ failure. He was also a diabetic patient and plus he was 86 year old, so one after the other his organs started collapsing. The hospital did a great job, there was no test left that we did not do. It was a multi organ failure. Yesterday morning he suddenly slept in peace."



Talking about her father, she said that he was the one who helped her to come out of her struggle and converted her failures into successes. She added that today she sees herself as his replica because he was also a go getter and a fighter. She further added that he always taught her to never give up on things and she was very lucky to have such strong parents in her life.

Sudha recalled how her father supported her, when she was going through tough times and said, "I still remember when I met with an accident and the amputation had to take place, he came to me and held my hand and said don't worry 'I shall be the leg that you have lost'. Today, my success story I owe it to my parents. I have always repeatedly said this."

The actress revealed how her father would pay budding artists from Kerala from his own pocket as he believed no artist should go empty handed. She added that her father would tell her that "it's not just important to earn money, it is also important that you know how to enjoy your hard earned money."

Sudha got emotional as she said, "When I lost my mom I was very emotional and he told me that when a person is born, one day he has to leave. It's the reality of life, the earlier you understand and accept, the better for you. Don't get too emotionally attached to things, be practical in life. He made me a practical, bold, strong, and stubborn person in life. I owe this life to him and my mother. That's what I said to my father till we meet again, maybe another life where I want them to come back as my parents. I want to be reborn as their child."

The veteran actress said that she has seen her father talking to Mahesh Bhatt when he offered him the film, he asked him not to make the South Indian character look caricature and that he would do the film only on one condition that his character would be classy, educated and not a caricature.

Sudha, who has been getting tributes, calls and messages for her late father, shared, "I expected a call or a message from Mahesh Bhatt, but it did not come to me. Probably, he must not be having my number but I haven't got any call or message from him so far."