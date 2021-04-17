Sudha Chandran Mourns Actor Vivekh’s Demise; Says ‘Can’t Believe That He Is No More’

Today morning (April 17, 2021) Indian Film Industry and fans woke up to a heartbreaking news. Tamil actor Vivekh passed away due to a heart attack in a Chennai hospital. He was 59. His demise has indeed left the entire showbiz in shock, as he was considered one of the finest actors in India.

Actress Sudha Chandran, who has also featured in several Tamil films, took to Instagram and mourned Vivekh's demise. She shared a photo of Vivekh and captioned it as, "An actor par excellence Nd a noble soul ....Vivek sir ....u have left a great void which can never b filled....Om shanti.... My favourite actor.vivekji....cnt believe that he is no more."

In the above picture, Sudha Chandran wrote that she misses Vivekh and wishes for his return. Not only the Naagin actress, but celebs like Rajinikanth, Dhanush, AR Rahman, Lokesh Kanagaraj and others expressed their grief over Vivekh's demise. After all, it is indeed a big loss for the entertainment industry and the world, as he was also an environmentalist.

Vivekh was best known for his comic roles and dialogues in Tamil films. He was popularly called 'Chinna Kalaivanar'. He was honoured with Padma Shri and Honorary Doctorate in 2009 and 2015 respectively. Vivekh had featured in more than 220 films. He had also hosted several events and interviewed some of the most prominent personalities, including Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Talking about his personal life, Vivekh is survived by his wife and two daughters. For the unversed, his son Prasanna died a few years ago due to dengue.

May his soul rest in peace!

