    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sudha Chandran Mourns Actor Vivekh’s Demise; Says ‘Can’t Believe That He Is No More’

      By
      |

      Today morning (April 17, 2021) Indian Film Industry and fans woke up to a heartbreaking news. Tamil actor Vivekh passed away due to a heart attack in a Chennai hospital. He was 59. His demise has indeed left the entire showbiz in shock, as he was considered one of the finest actors in India.

      Sudha Chandran Mourns Actor Vivekh’s Demise; Says ‘Can’t Believe That He Is No More’

      Actress Sudha Chandran, who has also featured in several Tamil films, took to Instagram and mourned Vivekh's demise. She shared a photo of Vivekh and captioned it as, "An actor par excellence Nd a noble soul ....Vivek sir ....u have left a great void which can never b filled....Om shanti.... My favourite actor.vivekji....cnt believe that he is no more."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Sudhaa Chandran (@sudhaachandran)

      In the above picture, Sudha Chandran wrote that she misses Vivekh and wishes for his return. Not only the Naagin actress, but celebs like Rajinikanth, Dhanush, AR Rahman, Lokesh Kanagaraj and others expressed their grief over Vivekh's demise. After all, it is indeed a big loss for the entertainment industry and the world, as he was also an environmentalist.

      Vivekh was best known for his comic roles and dialogues in Tamil films. He was popularly called 'Chinna Kalaivanar'. He was honoured with Padma Shri and Honorary Doctorate in 2009 and 2015 respectively. Vivekh had featured in more than 220 films. He had also hosted several events and interviewed some of the most prominent personalities, including Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

      Talking about his personal life, Vivekh is survived by his wife and two daughters. For the unversed, his son Prasanna died a few years ago due to dengue.

      May his soul rest in peace!

      Also Read : RIP Vivekh: Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Sathyaraj And Other Kollywood Celebs Mourn His Demise

      Also Read : RIP Vivekh: Complete List Of Awards And Achievements Of The Sivaji Actor

      Story first published: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 12:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 17, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X