Sudha Chandran Reveals The First Thought That Came To Mind After Losing Her Leg

Sudha Chandran is one of the finest dancers and actresses in the Indian Film Industry. The 55-year-old actress has worked in several TV shows and movies and has been holding a strong position in showbiz since 1984. For the unversed, at the age of 16, Sudha Chandran met with an accident and lost her leg. Being a classical dancer, the actress didn't lose hope and turned out to be one of the iconic performers in the Indian Film Industry.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Sudha Chandran revealed that she didn't want to live after the accident. While sharing her first thought after losing her leg, the Naagin actress stated that she is alive because of her parents. "There were so many moments after the accident when I felt why am I alive? But when I looked at my parents, I would realise that I have to be alive for them to be alive. And for me to be alive I needed to chase a dream. Because of my parents, as they believed in me, I managed to chase my dream," Sudha said.

After working in her own biopic Naache Mayuri (1986), several films of Sudha Chandran flopped at the box office. At that time, many people had advised her to quit acting and leave the industry. The Anjaam actress said, "People would come up to me and say that you are not cut for the industry. Just because one film based on your life worked that doesn't mean you are made for the industry. They would advise me to leave the film industry. They would tell me you are an intelligent student pursue IAS, IFS." She feels thankful to God that she didn't listen to anyone and continued working in the industry. For the unversed, Sudha Chandran has worked in popular TV shows like Chashme Badoor, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Adaalat and so on.

On the professional front, Sudha Chandran is currently seen hosting Dangal TV's crime show, Crime Alert. She is indeed thrilled to host the show, as it is a wonderful experience to do something which she has not done before.

