Sudhaa Chandran Asked To Remove Her ‘Artificial Limb’ At The Airports; Actress Requests PM Modi For Help

Popular actress and classical dancer Sudhaa Chandran recently shared a video on Instagram by tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the video, she revealed that she has always been asked by a CISF officer to remove her 'artificial limb' at the airports every time she travels for her professional work.

The Naagin actress captioned the video as, "Totally hurt ....each time going thru this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches te state Nd central govt authorities....and expecting a prompt action ....." (sic)

In the video, Sudhaa Chandran said that she is hurt by the constant grilling by the securities at the airports. She revealed that despite requesting the airport authorities to conduct an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb, they ask her to remove it every time. Sudhaa can be heard saying, "Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me."

The actress further added, "But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, I am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen." (sic)

Notably, Karenvir Bohra reposted her post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "I totally agree with you #sudhaji there should be a facility made for such situations, in compete with you on this.

Not only KV, but several TV celebs came out in support of Sudhaa Chandran on social media. Although, PM Modi has not yet reacted to her requests. Her fans are eagerly waiting for Modi's response.