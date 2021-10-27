Sudhaa Chandran’s Complaint Brings BIG Change In Airport Security Checking Process; Find Out What

Actress Sudhaa Chandran was recently asked to remove her prosthetic limb at the security check at the security check of the airport without any privacy. Hence, the Naagin actress had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help on the same. After a complaint, CISF apologised for the actions by airport authorities. And now, the Union Aviation Ministery has issued a draft accessibility standard with guidelines for persons with disabilities laying out dos and don'ts for both airlines and airport operators.

The ministry has asked for suggestions and comments on the draft norms within three weeks. The final guidelines would be issued after taking suggestions from the public as envisaged in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2017. According to Times of India report, airports may soon have dedicated parking lots, close to terminal buildings, for people with disabilities (PwD).

The pick-up and drop zones for disabled people would also be marked at the city-side kerbs. Airports must have check-in counters with wheelchair accessibility. People with reduced mobility would be given priority at the airports. The place would also require to have accessible toilets.

Lanes on security check areas for males and females with disabilities will also be there. The draft also includes how to sensitively screen passengers with prosthetics. Such passengers would inform airlines beforehand and pass through the door frame metal detectors. After that, they would be taken to a private screening point and made to sit comfortably. They will receive additional screening, including a pat down. "If necessary, screening through explosive trace detector would be adopted. While dealing with the prosthetic device and during taking off and putting clothes, the privacy of passengers must be maintained," states the advisory.

It further says, "Two officers will carry out screening - one with a hand-held metal detector and pat down and the other to inspect the prosthetics, braces and subject them to additional screening. Baggage claim areas must also have an earmarked space for disabled." Notably, the draft norms cover all the aspects of air travel and it advises people with disability to inform airlines 48 hours before their scheduled departure time.

We must say that Sudhaa Chandran's complaint indeed brought a big change in the system for disabled flyers. What do you think about the same? Do let us know in the comments section below.