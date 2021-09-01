Sudhanshu Pandey's Latest Photoshoot Grabs Eyeballs; Anupamaa Actor Reveals Why He Chose To Do It!

Sudhanshu Pandey, who has acted in a few films, is currently seen in television's top show Anupamaa. In the show, he is seen as a simply family man. However, his latest photoshoot has grabbed eyeballs. In the picture that he shared on his Instagram account, the actor can be seen shirtless, wearing a fur coat and showing off his abs. He had mentioned in his caption that fashion has always beenhis first love as he started off his career shooting for Ace designers and walking the ramp for them.

He also mentioned in his post that fans have been seeing his posts on Anupamaa, and now it is high time he reminds them of what real Sudhanshu Pandey looks like! He added, "Once a model always a model." Well, indeed he looks super hot in the picture.



Recently, in an interview with TOI, the actor opened up about his photoshoot and about his show. Talking about his photoshoot, the actor said that he is looking at a certain image change.

The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I got some new photographs shot. In fact, I planned a proper photoshoot after many years. I did this because I am looking at a certain image change. My character, Vanraj Shah in Anupama, is a very strong character and I have been playing that for a year, and yes, I have been getting a great response for it. But I want people to also remember me for what I am. I had started my career as a fashion model and have worked with top designers. So, I felt like doing a different kind of photoshoot where I could pose like a model. I thought let me remind people and tell them that Vanraj Shah is a character you see on TV, but Sudhanshu Pandey is what you can see through these pictures."

When asked if he had apprehension doing television show, given the perception that the television medium doesn't have too many powerful roles for male actors, he said that when he was offered the show, there was no title. However, every character in the show is equally strong and important in taking the story forward.

He said, "When I was offered the show by producer Rajan Shahi, there was no title. It was a love triangle and essentially, it was the story of a family woven around these three characters. I never had any apprehensions because, at the end of the day, every character in the show is equally strong and important in taking the story forward. The story may be told from Anupama's perspective, but it's everybody's story."