Sudhanshu Pandey Offers Heartfelt Condolences As Anupamaa’s Ardent Fan Passes Away

Anupamaa’s Sudhanshu Pandey is mourning the passing away of an ardent fan of the show. The actor took to his social media account to inform his fans and followers about the heart-breaking news whilst offering his heartfelt condolences.

He shared the screenshot of the dearly departed fan’s Instagram account and wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to the family of @anupama_sparkale. We lost a loyal fan n her blessings" with heartbreak emojis. Take a look!

For the unversed, the aforementioned fan account has creative edits of Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa from the show along with Sudhanshu, Madalsa Sharma and other actors. It also hosts a number of videos and pictures and the page had been specifically dedicated to the show, Anupamaa.

Speaking about Anupamaa, the Star Plus drama it is the most-watched show on Indian television at the moment. The show produced by Rajan Shahi also features Paras Kalnawat, Anagha Bhosale Alpana Buch, Paras Kalnawat and Tassnim Sheikh in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, there were rumours swirling in the media about a rift between lead actors Sudhanshu and Rupali, and how two groups had been created on the set. But Sudhanshu had dismissed this rumour and told TOI, "Rupali and I are good co-actors and friends, too. There is nothing wrong between us. And a difference of opinion between two actors at times is very normal and can happen any day. There are so many times when you don’t agree on something and get a little upset but then it is over. And that happens not only with actors working on the sets, it also happens between two individuals at home. Rift or cold war are too strong words to use."