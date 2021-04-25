Sugandha Mishra And Sanket Bhosale Share A Glimpse Of Their Mehendi Ceremony; Watch Video

A few days back, The Kapil Sharma Show's Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale announced their engagement plans on their social media handles. The couple shared some beautiful pre-wedding photos whilst announcing that they are all set to tie the knot on April 26. The couple's nuptials will take place in Jalandhar, Punjab. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis, only a few members of their family will be gracing the wedding.

Sugandha And Sanket’s wedding festivities have already begun a few days ago. The couple has been treating their fans a few sneak peeks on social media. And on Saturday, the duo shared pictures and videos from their Mehendi ceremony.

Sanket Bhosale took to his Instagram account and shared a video of him being on a video call with Sugandha. The adorable video captures the couple rejoicing at the Mehendi ceremony in a fun and innovative way.

Sugandha is seen donning a heavily embellished lehenga with jewellery as she shows the beautiful Mehendi in her hands. We also see Sanket showing off his Mehendi while 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ from DDLJ plays in the background. Meanwhile, Sugandha too shared a video of her getting ready for the special day on her Instagram account. Take a look!

For the unversed, the couple had originally planned to tie the knot in December last year but had to postpone their plans due to the pandemic. Sugandha had shared in an earlier interview, "Just when we started making arrangements and preparations for the wedding, the country was struck by the second wave of COVID-19. We contemplated for long whether we should go ahead with the plan. We finalised the venue only a couple of days ago."