      Sugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhosale Share Pictures From Their Lavish Wedding

      Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale got married on Monday (April 26, 2021). The wedding was held in Jalandhar and was attended by only a few close friends and family members, who got their Rapid Antigen Test done before entering the venue due to the ongoing pandemic.

      Both the comedians shared beautiful pictures from their lavish wedding. The couple looked resplendent in their pastel shade outfits. Sugandha looked beautiful in an off-white embroidery lehenga and pink dupatta while Sanket complemented her in a sea-green sherwani.

      Sugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhosale

      Sharing a picture from the varmala ceremony, Sanket wrote, "Aur isee ke sath Teen naam Poore ho gaey ! "Sugandha Mishra Bhosale" 😉❤️❤️❤️🕺💃."

      Sugandha shared the same picture and captioned it as, "Aur isee ke sath ... @drrrsanket "Your Life ,My Rules" 😉❤️❤️." The couple looked lovely together.

      Their friends from the industry, who couldn't attend the wedding, congratulated the couple by commentin on their posts. Hiten Tejwani wrote, "Bahut bahut mubarak ...be blessed guys," Gauahar Khan commented, "👏👏👏👏 yay congratulations god bless ♥️," Ridhima Pandit wrote, "Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations" and Neha Kakkar commented, "Awwwww.. 😍😍 Congratulations You two!! ♥️🤗😇."

      Bidita Bag, Harshdeep Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Hussain Kuwajerwala and others too wished the couple.

      The newly-weds also shared Mehendi ceremony pictures in which Sugandha looked was seen flaunting her henna-adorned hands. Sanket shared a video of them interacting virtually over a video call.

      They also shared their engagement pictures in which Sugandha looked radiant in a yellow off shoulder blouse paired with a sequinned pink lehenga while Sanket looked dapper in a white and yellow outfit, coordinating with his ladylove.

      X