Sugandha Mishra On Her Wedding: I Can Marry Online Also But I Have To Wear A 10 Kg Lehenga

Sugandha Mishra, who was seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, is all set to marry Sanket Bhosale on April 26, 2021 in Ludhiana. The actress recently spoke about her wedding preparations and revealed that she wants to wear a 10 Kg lehenga, no matter if the marriage is happening with 20 just people or if she has to marry online.

Talking about her wedding attire, the actress revealed to ETimes TV that she wanted to wear red lehenga on her D-day, but since red is out of fashion, she will be wearing pastel shades. She said that the she will be wearing off-white lehenga which has a temple, peacock and all the designs which she dreamt of. She also added that her friend, who is a designer is helping her with the arrangements, and she and Sanket will be colour coordinating in the wedding.

Sugandha revealed that due to strict COVID-19 restrictions, she is doing all her wedding shopping online and coordinating virtually. She said, "I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won't believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn't matter if the marriage is happening with 20 just people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a 10 kg lehenga."

The actress said that she is looking after Sanket's wedding trousseau as well and revealed, "Sanket will be colour coordinating with me. Yes, I am personally looking after his wedding trousseau. I am in touch with the designer and I am very particular which colour in pastels will go in contrast with my lehenga. We do sketches and have an online group where we have long discussions. In fact, I am still in Mumbai and my family has started pulling my leg if I am coming with the dulha and baraatis. I will be leaving in a day or two. I had made a song and had wished to sing a duet on my sangeet and perform also but this lockdown ruined everything. I had planned to release that song also later. Every day I get a shocker."

