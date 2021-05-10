Sugandha Mishra Posts Video Of Hubby Dr Sanket Bhosale’s Intimate Birthday Celebration; Watch

Popular comedian Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale got married on April 26, 2021, in Jalandhar, Punjab. Ever since they tied the knot, fans can't stop gushing over their beautiful yet funny social media posts. Interestingly, Sanket has been sharing some funny video of himself, in which he explains his life after marriage.

And now, Sugandha Mishra recently shared a video of her husband Dr Sanket Bhosale's birthday celebration. For the unversed, the mimicry artist turned 33 on May 9, 2021, and his wife didn't miss any chance to make his birthday memorable. She posted a video on her Instagram handle from her husband's intimate birthday celebration. Sugandha wrote, "Happy Birthday 🥳❤️ @drrrsanket."

In the above video, one can see Sanket Bhosale cutting a chocolate cake with the couple's romantic photo on it. He can be seen cutting it very carefully and making sure that he doesn't cut their photo. On the other hand, Sanket also shared some photos from his birthday celebration on his Instagram handle.

Yesterday, Sugandha Mishra shared romantic pictures with husband Sanket Bhosale on Instagram and penned a beautiful birthday wish. The comedian-singer wrote, "Happy Birthday @drrrsanket I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you....U Never Cease to Amaze me...Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do...U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend...Happy Birthday Hubby." Sanket replied within no time to the post and wrote, "Thank you my Love ...Love you forever n ever."

In the above pictures, Sanket and Sugandha are indeed looking amazing stylish outfits. He can be seen wearing a white shirt and black jeans while Sugandha looked stunning in a grey gown.