Sugandha-Sanket To Akshay-Divya, TV Celebs Who Tied The Knot In The First Half Of 2021

Sanket Bhosale And Sugandha Mishra

Famous comedian couple Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra tied the knot on April 26, 2021, as per Punjabi and Marathi customs. The couple got married in the presence of their immediate family members in Jalandhar. Their intimate wedding ceremony's pictures had gone viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop gushing over their amazing wedding look.

Akshay Kharodia and Divya Punetha

Pandya Store fame Akshay Kharodia got married to his long-time girlfriend Dr Divya Punetha on June 19, 2021. The duo was eagerly waiting for the right time to get married, but due to the pandemic, they decided to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Dehradun. A couple of days ago, reports were stating that Akshay and Divya are having some issues in their marital life after the actor posted a heart-breaking post and stated ‘Ek Mohabbat Thi'. Later, he clarified that everything is well between them and it was about his upcoming project.

Ankit Gera And Rashi Puri

TV actor Ankit Gera surprised everyone by getting married to an NRI from Nigeria, Rashi Puri on June 5, 2021. The couple had an arranged marriage and the ceremony took place in Chandigarh in the presence of only 10 people. Ankit also told ETimes that he was never in favour of a lavish wedding. Hence, he preferred to tie the knot in a low-key manner.

Sana Sayyad And Imaad Shamsi

Divya Drishti fame Sana Sayyad got hitched to her businessman-boyfriend Imaad Shamsi on June 25, 2021. Her wedding ceremony was attended by some close friends from the industry. The couple has known each other since their college days and after almost eight years, they decided to be together forever. Their wedding pictures were loved by all.

Aditya Kapadia And Tanvi Thakker

TV actors Aditya Kapadia and Tanvi Thakker got married on February 16, 2021. Notably, the couple had a simple court wedding in Bandra and later arranged dinner for family members and close friends at a hotel in the city. Later, the couple hosted a small reception party which was attended by actors like Surveen Chawla, Ishita Dutta, Vahbiz Dorabjee and others.

Muskaan Nancy And Prashant Motwani

Mata Ki Chowki fame Muskaan Nancy James tied the knot with actress Hansika Motwani's brother Prashant Motwani on March 21, 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple had a grand destination wedding of two days in Jaipur. The beautiful wedding pictures had gone viral on social media, and fans just loved the royal-themed wedding. For the unversed, Muskaan and Prashant dated each other for a few years before getting married.