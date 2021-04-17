Sumeet Vyas Tests Positive For COVID-19; Sunil Grover, Saqib Saleem & Others Wish For His Speedy Recovery

The novel Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in India. The second wave of COVID-19 has affected almost all the states of the nation. Like commoners, several TV celebrities like Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nishant Singh Malkani and others have been diagnosed with the virus. And the latest to join the list is - Sumeet Vyas.

The Kasamh Se actor recently took to Instagram and informed fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared a note on the photo-sharing site which read, "Hello, so I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm taking all the necessary precautions, taking medication prescribed by my doctors and putting myself under home quarantine. Although I have very mild to negligible symptoms, I'd request anyone who's come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested. Stay safe and see you on the other side... soon."

Ever since he revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis, his fans, as well as friends from the fraternity, started praying for his speedy recovery. Celebs like Sunil Grover, Saqib Saleem, Gajraj Rao, Piyush Sahdev, Goldie Behl and others wished him a speedy recovery. Notably, the actor has not yet revealed if his actress-wife Ekta Kaul is positive or negative.

Talking about the COVID-19 crisis' effects on the entertainment industry, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has halted shootings of films, TV shows and ads in the state. Because of this, several makers are shifting their shooting locations from Mumbai to cities like Goa, Hyderabad, Bikaner and others for some time.

Coming back to Sumeet Vyas, the actor was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's directorial venture 1962: The War In The Hills. The Disney+ Hotstar Original also starred Abhay Deol, Akash Thosar, Mahie Gill and others in pivotal roles.

