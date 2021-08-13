Sumona Chakravarti Joins The Kapil Sharma Show Team; Archana Puran Singh Spills The Beans About Her New Avatar

After a long wait, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return on television on August 21, 2021. So far, celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and many others have shot for the new season of the comedy show. Ever since the show was announced, fans were wondering about Sumona Chakravarti's absence from the promo of TKSS. Many people thought that she has opted out of the show.

But now, putting all rumours to the rest, Sumona Chakravarti finally shared a picture of herself from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. She took to Instagram and shared a photo with a team member on Instagram story. The actress wrote, "Back to work."

On the other hand, Archana Puran Singh also confirmed that Sumona Chakravarti is a part of the team of The Kapil Sharma Show. This time, Sumona will be seen in a completely different avatar. While spilling the beans about her new avatar, Archana told Aaj Tak, "If you think that Sumona is not in the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show, but her avatar will be very different, but we will have the same lovely Sumona."

Kapil Sharma Shares First Picture Of His Son Trishaan With Daughter Anayra On Father's Day

The Kapil Sharma Show To Go On-Air Soon; Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh & Kiku Sharda Attend Creative Meeting

The Kapil Sharma Show also has talented comedians like Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and many others. For the unversed, the show had taken a break and went off-air in February 2021. Several pictures from the sets are already going viral on social media, and fans can't keep calm to witness the show again on the small screen.