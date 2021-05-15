Sumona Chakravarti Pens A Note On Battling Endometriosis; Reveals She Is Unemployed

Sumona Chakravarti, who was seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, recently took to Instagram account and revealed that she is battling endometriosis since 2011. She said that it is at stage IV for many years now. She also revealed that she is unemployed but called it a privilege to be able to feed herself and her family.

Sharing a picture of herself post-workout, she penned a note, which read as, " Did a proper workout at home after ages....Some days i feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes i feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms'in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally. Something ive never shared before."

She added, " I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me."

The actress said that she worked out and felt good, and thought of sharing her feelings so that people will know that all that glitters is not gold. She further added that everyone is struggling in their lives and everyone has their own battles to fight, so all we need now is love, compassion and kindness.

She concluded by writing, "Today i worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We're surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. 💗💗💗 N then we'll sail through this storm as well. 🧿 P.s sharing such a personal note wasn't easy at all. It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it. Much Love ❤️ 🌿 #circleoflife #circleofhope #YouAreNotAloneInThis 🌈."

Several celebrities and fans reacted to her post. Shurti Ulfat commented, "That's the spirit gal.. keep it up.. strength and positivity," Delnaaz Irani and Gunjan Verma commented with heart emojis.