Sunil Grover NOT Returning To The Kapil Sharma Show; Actor Hasn't Received Any Call From Salman!

Ever since Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover went their separate ways (after mid-air brawl), there have been rumours of their reunion. Recently, there were reports that the comedians might reunite as it was said that Sunil might return to The Kapil Sharma Show, courtesy Salman Khan, who is the producer of the show. However, there was no official confirmation about the same. It was surprising, as just a few days ago, Kapil Sharma had revealed that the show will be going off-air and the report of Sunil Grover returning to TKSS started doing the rounds!

However, a TOI report suggests that Sunil has no plans to return to the show and the actor-comedian hasn't received any call from Salman Khan as well.

A source close to Sunil was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It is really unfair to take away the appreciation Sunil Grover got for his performance in his recent web series by pushing stories about Kapil Sharma show."

The source further added, "Grover has not received any phone call from Salman Khan asking him to return to the show."

After parting ways, Sunil has been busy with live shows, films and web series. The actor was recently seen in Tandav and his next show Sunflower, which is directed by Vikas Bahl will start streaming soon. Apparently, Sunil will also be going to the USA with Salman for a stage show.

On the other hand, Kapil too is busy with his show and will be seen in Netflix's show, the announcement of which was made by the comedian-actor a month ago. The actor is also busy personally, as he and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy, a couple of weeks ago.

