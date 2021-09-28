Sunil Grover Says Kapil Sharma Should Be Bestowed With The ‘Ministry Of Laughter’; Details Inside

At a recent award function, Sunil Grover said that Kapil Sharma should be given Ministry of Laughter. Recently, actor Karan Singh Chhabra was seen hosting a fashion award show and we saw comedian Sunil Grover win an award for being a versatile performer.

The host played a game of rapid-fire and posed many questions to Sunil. In one of the segments, where he was asked to allocate Ministries to his colleagues and other fellow artists, Sunil dedicated the hypothetical 'Ministry of Laughter’ to Kapil Sharma.

This comes as a sweet gesture from Grover after a much talked about public fallout between two of the most loved comedy stars of the nation. However, it sure looks like things are slowly improving between Kapil and Sunil and things are going to be fine soon. The two have also been wishing each other on special occasions whilst fans have been eagerly waiting to see them collaborate again someday.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Cricket Legends Virender Sehwag And Mohammad Kaif Grace The Show

After Navjot Singh Sidhu's Resignation, Netizens Trend Archana Puran Singh And Kapil Sharma Memes On Twitter

On being quizzed about working with Kapil again, Sunil once told BT, “I have some great memories of working on the show and it has given me a lot. As far as collaborating with Kapil is concerned, why not? If I am offered a great concept, I will take it up.”

Sunil became a household name as Gutthi, the popular and much-loved character on Comedy Nights With Kapil. He also played the popular character of Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show. Meanwhile, Grover added that Vidya Balan should be given the Ministry of Talent while Akshay Kumar should be given the Ministry of Energy, at the award ceremony.