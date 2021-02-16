Sunil Grover To Make A Comeback On The Kapil Sharma Show: Report

As we all know Sunil Grover had left The Kapil Sharma Show after a big fight with the host Kapil Sharma. For the unversed, while returning from Australia, the two comedians had a major spat in the flight, which later became a big controversy in the television industry. But now, after almost four years, looks like Sunil Grover is making a comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show.

A source close to the development informed KoiMoi that the show's producer Salman Khan is trying to resolve differences between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor shares a special equation with his Bharat co-star. Hence, he wants him to be back on TKSS. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Let us tell you, after Sunil Grover's exit, artists like Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Chandan Prabhakar had also left The Kapil Sharma Show. After some time, Chandan came back to Kapil Sharma, but Ali and Sunil maintained their distance. Interestingly, after leaving the show, Sunil Grover aka Gutthi featured in some big projects like Bharat, Tandav and so on.

For the unversed, The Kapil Sharma Show is on a temporary break, as the host took some time off to stay with his wife and his newborn baby boy. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to revamp the show with a new theme. So, we hope Sunil Grover would make a comeback in TKSS family.

Talking about the show, the second season of TKSS started airing in December 2018. The Kapil Sharma Show features Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakraborty and others.

Also Read : The Kapil Sharma Show To Go Off-Air In February

Also Read : Kapil Sharma Teases Guru Randhawa About His Recent Brush With Police; Here's What Happened Next