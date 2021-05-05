Sunil Pal Booked For Calling Doctors ‘Demons’ And ‘Thieves’ In His Social Media Post About COVID-19 Crisis

The COVID-19 crisis in the has country lead to a lot of celebs sharing their views on social media. In the same vein, comedian Sunil Pal reportedly ended up posted a video on his social media where he allegedly called doctors 'demons’ and 'thieves’.

According to a report in the Times of India, the Andheri police have now lodged an FIR against Pal on Tuesday for his video he posted on social media last month, wherein he is seen making derogatory comments against doctors. The police have booked the comedian based on a complaint filed by Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar, president of the Association of Medical Consultants (Mumbai).

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Belge of Andheri police station has confirmed that an FIR has been filed against Pal and he has been booked under sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (2) (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Sunil Pal who had made some shocking allegations against doctors in his video, has also broken his silence and said that he has put another video apologising if anyone was hurt with his video on Thursday.

He told TOI, "I have also put another video apologising if anyone has got hurt with the video. But I still stand by my comments because doctors were considered as God. During these tough times, poor people are made to suffer and I have mentioned in the video 90% of doctors are dressed in demons and the rest there are still 10% doctors who are doing their duty to serve people. There is no need for doctors to get hurt if they are serving and doing their duty sincerely. Also, I did not get any notice from the police so far."