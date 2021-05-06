Comedian Sunil Pal Apologises For His Defamatory Post On Doctors, Says 'Didn't Intend To Hurt Anyone'

Recently, comedian Sunil Pal found himself in trouble after as an FIR got registered against him. It was reported the he called doctors 'demons' and 'thieves' in one of his videos on social media. Sunil’s defamatory comments resulted in Andheri police registering an FIR against Pal based on a complaint filed by Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar, president of the Association of Medical Consultants (Mumbai) on May 4.

Now, Sunil Pal has extended an apology on his Twitter handle. The comedian said 'Sorry' to doctors and tagged a lot of people including the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in his tweet. Take a look!

Pal was also quoted by Zee News as saying, “I did not intend to mean that for every doctor. I did say it for a few, but if it has hurt anyone then I am sorry for my statement.”

Meanwhile, in her statement to the police, Dr Bhatnagar said that she came across Pal’s video last month on social media where he is seen making derogatory remarks against doctors and frontline health workers. The police have booked the comedian under sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (2) (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

For the unversed, in his video, Sunil had said, “90 per cent doctors treating Covid 19 are fraud and evil. They are looting patients by charging heavy fees. I also hear that they steal organs from patients and then kill them. Even those who do not have Covid-19 are given positive test reports by a gang of people. I think all these things need to be inquired as I think it’s a big scam.”