Sunny Leone Has THIS To Say To Millennials About Their Relationships

Sunny Leone has been hosting the famous dating reality show Splitsvilla for 6 years now. The actress, who is known for voicing her opinion about relationships on the show, has recently spoken about the relationships in today's time. She even said all the best to the millennials in love.

In an interview with Times of India, Sunny Leone said that in the digital age, people lost connection with real emotions and feelings. When asked about the same, the Jism 2 actress advised millennials by saying, "Make sure to ask 'How are you feeling today?' In my times, my parents would be like do your homework. They wouldn't care how one is feeling. In today's time, you have to ask 'How are you feeling today? How was your school? How can I help you get through your day?' I have no idea how to think about millennials... it's tough love. I tell them 'good luck'."

Sunny Leone also criticised people for making their relationship a thing to flaunt on social media. According to her, the idea of going out on a date, and looking into each other's eyes are the best things to feel when in love. "I still believe in getting to know someone better, if that person makes you feel butterflies in the stomach rather than just clicking a picture," Sunny added.

For the unversed, Sunny Leone got married to Daniel Weber in 2011. The couple has three children - a daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and two sons Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. She is currently seen hosting Splitsvilla 13 with Rannvijay Singha. Talking about her movies, she will next be seen in Tamil film Veeramadevi, Malayalam film Rangeela, Bilingual films (Hindi, Telugu) Koka Kola and Helen, Kannada film Kotigobba 3 and Bollywood film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

