Super Dancer 4 Judge Geeta Kapur's Latest Picture With Sindoor Goes Viral; Fans Ask 'Maa Ki Shadi Kab Hui'

Recently, Super Dancer 4 judge Geeta Kapur shared a few pictures on her Instagram account in which she was spotted wearing sindoor. The pictures went viral and fans wondered if 'Geeta maa' (how she is fondly called) is married.

Infinite__book: Maa ki maag me sindoor... Maa ki shadi kab hui.. 😮😍

Trupti.1017: Sindoor kis k nam ka he geetu ma

Crystal_ruma: Sindur😳😳😳???

Shradha221299: Mang main sindur??

Farhatkhan_9: Looking Gorgeous Maa🔥🔥

Suneel_s_khatri26: Shadi shuda hogai geeta maa?

However, the truth behind her sindoor has been revealed! The choreographer clarified that she is not married and the picture is for a special episode of the dance reality show.

Geeta clarified and told TOI, "No, I am not married! You know me well, if I get married, I won't hide it at all. Plus, how can I be married right now, I have just lost my mother a few months back. Of course all this is not true."

When asked if the pictures were photoshopped, she said, "No, I am very much sporting the sindoor. The pictures are from the latest episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. The episode was about the evergreen heroines of Bollywood, and we were dressing up like them. So as the world knows how fond I am of Rekha ji, I decided to dress up like her and since she wears sindoor, I too wore it."

Geeta also revealed that this is not the first time that she has worn sindoor. She said that since she is a lord Shiva bhakt, she applies sindoor on every Monday after pooja. She added that she has worn sindoor during Holi too.