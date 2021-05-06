Super Dancer 4: Malaika Arora Shakes A Leg With Contestant Florina To The Song ‘Disco Station’

On Sony TV's Super Dancer- Chapter 4, Bollywood's popular dancing queen Malaika Arora was tempted to share the stage with contestant Florina Gogoi and do the Disco!

Malaika, who will be seen as a guest judge on the show with choreographer Terence Lewis, loved Florina's performance on the 1980s' number Disco Station, sung by Asha Bhosle.

Looking ravishing in a red shimmery outfit, Malaika was soaking in the joy of listening to the song and watching Florina dance to it with choreographer Tushar. Malaika lauded the six-year-old's performance and promptly asked to join her on stage for a jig, much to the delight of the show's team. After the dance, Malaika picked little Florina in her arms, and asked, "Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya?" And Florina was more than willing to go, giving judge Geeta Kapur a chance to pull her leg a bit.

Malaika said, "I have a son at home... From a long time, I have been saying 'Kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti'. I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!" Malaika also asked for a hug and a kiss from Florina, who was up to her cute antics.

The little girl from Jorhat, Assam, also left Terence smitten with her cool act. He thoroughly enjoyed watching her old school hip-hop performance. While appreciating the unique style that Florina's choreographer Tushar brings to the dance floor, he said the child prodigy was his "maa and baap" when it comes to expressions.

Watch Super Dancer 4, on every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.