Super Dancer 4: Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'souza To Replace Shilpa Shetty This Weekend!

Super Dancer 4 has been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the judges of the show, has been missing from the show after her husband Raj Kundra got arrested in a pornographic case. Previous week, Karisma Kapoor had appeared as special guest on the show.

As per Pinkvilla report, this week, viewers will get to see Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza as special judges. The makers are yet to release a promo featuring Riteish and Genelia, yet.

Earlier, there were reports that Karisma would be replacing Shilpa temporarily. However, it turned out to be false and it was said that she does not intend to take up the new role of an in-house judge.

Also, it is being said that Shilpa's return in uncertain as of now as her husband Raj Kundra is sent to custody for 14 days.

Previously, Malaika Arora had filled in for Shilpa Shetty when she took a break from the show after her family tested positive for COVID-19. It has to be seen if Malaika or any other celebrity will replace Shilpa for the time being.

Apart from Shilpa, Super Dancer chapter 4 is judged by Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. The dance reality show has been in the news for the stellar dance performances by the contestants. Every celebrity, who appears on the show, was left in awe of contestants. Rapper Badshah was left in shock when he saw the performances of contestants and praised everyone. Karisma Kapoor, who appeared last week, also praised the contestants and even grooved with them.