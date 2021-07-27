Super Dancer 4: Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'souza To Replace Shilpa Shetty This Weekend!
Super
Dancer
4
has
been
hitting
the
headlines
for
quite
some
time
now.
Shilpa
Shetty,
who
is
one
of
the
judges
of
the
show,
has
been
missing
from
the
show
after
her
husband
Raj
Kundra
got
arrested
in
a
pornographic
case.
Previous
week,
Karisma
Kapoor
had
appeared
as
special
guest
on
the
show.
As per Pinkvilla report, this week, viewers will get to see Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza as special judges. The makers are yet to release a promo featuring Riteish and Genelia, yet.
Earlier,
there
were
reports
that
Karisma
would
be
replacing
Shilpa
temporarily.
However,
it
turned
out
to
be
false
and
it
was
said
that
she
does
not
intend
to
take
up
the
new
role
of
an
in-house
judge.
Also, it is being said that Shilpa's return in uncertain as of now as her husband Raj Kundra is sent to custody for 14 days.
Previously, Malaika Arora had filled in for Shilpa Shetty when she took a break from the show after her family tested positive for COVID-19. It has to be seen if Malaika or any other celebrity will replace Shilpa for the time being.
Super Dancer 4: After Raj Kundra's Arrest, Shilpa Shetty's Return Uncertain? Karisma NOT Replacing Her!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra Gives Shooting For Super Dancer Chapter 4 A Miss, Karisma Kapoor Steps In As Guest Judge
Apart from Shilpa, Super Dancer chapter 4 is judged by Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. The dance reality show has been in the news for the stellar dance performances by the contestants. Every celebrity, who appears on the show, was left in awe of contestants. Rapper Badshah was left in shock when he saw the performances of contestants and praised everyone. Karisma Kapoor, who appeared last week, also praised the contestants and even grooved with them.