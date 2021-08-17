Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Is Back On Sets; Actress To Begin Shooting For Next Week's Episode Today!
Shilpa
Shetty,
who
was
judging
popular
dance
reality
show
Super
Dancer
4,
had
been
missing
from
the
show
ever
since
her
husband
Raj
Kundra's
arrest
in
the
pornography
case
(on
July
19).
There
had
been
reports
that
the
actress
might
get
replaced
by
another
celebrity
judge,
but
it
didn't
happen.
The Bollywood diva is finally back on the sets after a break of almost three weeks. As per TOI report, she will be shooting for the next week's episode today.
A source revealed that the makers are happy that Shilpa is back and are hopeful that she will continue to be a part of the show till the end.
The source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Shilpa has judged the show since it started in its first season in 2016. The makers were waiting for her to return and did not want to get another celeb in her place. We are glad that she has resumed shooting. Hopefully, she will continue on the show till the end of this season. It was also an emotional decision for her to gather courage and get back to work after her husband got allegedly involved in the porn apps case. The makers are happy that Shilpa is back shooting today and they did not have to look for a replacement."
Super Dancer Chapter 4: Sonali Bendre & Moushumi Chatterjee To Grace The Show In Shilpa Shetty's Absence
Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Says 'I Still Feel Like I'm Dreaming'; Thanks Fans & Viewers Who Voted For Him
Meanwhile, Shilpa's co-judge Anurag Basu revealed that the team is missing Shilpa as she had become family to them.
Anurag was quoted by HT as saying, "We miss Shilpa a lot on set. There's a bonding between all of us, who're a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We're a small family and when one person isn't around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us."