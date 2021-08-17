    For Quick Alerts
      Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Is Back On Sets; Actress To Begin Shooting For Next Week's Episode Today!

      Shilpa Shetty, who was judging popular dance reality show Super Dancer 4, had been missing from the show ever since her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case (on July 19). There had been reports that the actress might get replaced by another celebrity judge, but it didn't happen.
      The Bollywood diva is finally back on the sets after a break of almost three weeks. As per TOI report, she will be shooting for the next week's episode today.

      A source revealed that the makers are happy that Shilpa is back and are hopeful that she will continue to be a part of the show till the end.

      Shilpa Shetty & Anurag Basu

      The source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Shilpa has judged the show since it started in its first season in 2016. The makers were waiting for her to return and did not want to get another celeb in her place. We are glad that she has resumed shooting. Hopefully, she will continue on the show till the end of this season. It was also an emotional decision for her to gather courage and get back to work after her husband got allegedly involved in the porn apps case. The makers are happy that Shilpa is back shooting today and they did not have to look for a replacement."

      Meanwhile, Shilpa's co-judge Anurag Basu revealed that the team is missing Shilpa as she had become family to them.

      Anurag was quoted by HT as saying, "We miss Shilpa a lot on set. There's a bonding between all of us, who're a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We're a small family and when one person isn't around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us."

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 16:49 [IST]
      X