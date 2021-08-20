Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Performs Kanjak Pooja On Set, Says She Feels Cleansed After Watching Performance

Shilpa Shetty is all set to make a comeback on her dance reality show, Super Dancer 4. The actress, who judges the dance reality series, had been keeping low after her husband Raj Kundra got arrested in the pornography case on July 19. She hadn’t appeared on the Sony TV show for almost three weeks.

The makers have now shared the latest promo of Super Dancer 4, giving a glimpse of an excited Shilpa coming back on the set. The Hungama 2 actress is seen dressed in a turquoise and red saree as she watched the tiny tots perform with co-judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. The episode will air this weekend and the contestants will perform on the theme of popular 'Amar Chitra Katha’ stories.

In the promo videos shared by the TV channel on its social media handles, Shilpa is seen complimenting the contestants for their performance with words of praise in her inimitable style. After watching a performance, Shilpa also stated that she felt cleansed. Take a look!

Meanwhile, the actress will also be seen performing 'Kanjak pooja’ for contestant Arshiya after her dance act on Vaishno Devi in the aforementioned episode. Shilpa, who happens to be an ardent worshipper of Goddess Durga, performed the ritual on stage and said, “I am very spiritual and a devoted Devi bhakt. I have had the opportunity to visit the Vaishno Devi temple once and the experience was very inspiring. After seeing this act today, I want to perform a 'Kanjak pooja’ for Arshiya." Check out the promo below: