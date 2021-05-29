Super Dancer 4: Suniel Shetty & Shilpa Shetty Kundra Recreate Their Iconic Song 'Dhadkan’

Expect a dose of superlative fun, dancing and entertainment in Sony TV popular show Super Dancer 4 upcoming episode, as Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back on the judges panel along with guest judge Sunil Shetty.

In the upcoming episode, Shilpa and Sunil will showcase 'Shetty's super Power' on the stage by doing an impromptu jig on 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se' from their most popular film together Dhadkan which was released over 20 years ago.

The host Paritosh Tripathi complimented them by saying that the spark is still alive even after 21 years.Shilpa Shetty Kundra recalls her Dhadkan days and said that, "It took 5 years to complete the shoot of the song 'Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil se'. The song was shot in three parts. The first bit followed by Sunil's part and the last bit with Akshay was shot at the end. It was really difficult to match that continuity and emotions altogether."

Barrister Babu To Take A Leap; Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Kanika Mann To Play Grown-Up Bondita

Adding on to Shilpa, Sunil said, "I still remember my part of the song was shot in Switzerland. Although I am not too fond of the winters but that vibe of Switzerland's winters worked beautifully. Our director 'Dharmesh Ji' needed a genuine performance and wanted us to feel every word, so he used to play the background music for us to perform with intensity. He also used to call us by our character names and from there I realized that acting is all about just believing in your character and going for it and from that moment, the acting game changed for me."

Erica Fernandes Reveals She Said NO To Shows That Had Bold Scenes; Says She Can Do KKK But Not Bigg Boss

Everyone was delighted to watch how the magic of their on-screen chemistry is still alive.

For more, viewers will have to tune-in to see how the episode unfolds.

Watch Super Dancer Chapter 4 on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.