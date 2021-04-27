Super Dancer Chapter 4: Farah Khan Surprises Contestant Eesha Mishra

Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 4 is showcasing extraordinary young dancing talents from across the nation. The Super 13 contestants have impressed the judges and the audience with their phenomenal dancing skills. This weekend, Remo D'Souza and Farah Khan will grace the show with their presence as the guest judges. They are enthralled with all the power-packed acts by Super 13.

Kids are kids after all, and they all love a treat! Contestant Eesha Mishra, who is a huge foodie, was in for a surprise and special treat courtesy guest judge, popular choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. Eesha, who is of eight-year-old, has been open about her love for food. In the upcoming episode, Eesha impresses the judges with an electrifying dance performance on the song 'Chhamma Chhamma'. Her confidence, expressions and energy were appreciated by the judges.

Remo lauded Eesha for her 'beautiful expressions' and said he could watch her 'outstanding' dance for the whole day. He also commended choreographer Ashish for giving a wonderful twist to the traditional dance form of Laavni. Geeta, expressed her happiness about seeing Eesha's growth so far despite not being professionally trained. She also spoke about the little one's love for food, and quipped, "Your growth is so good. Khaane ke saath saath ye toh bahut logo ko khaa jaayegi!" On a serious note, she told Eesha, "You are wonderful to watch, you have great energy. Keep working hard."

Farah complimented Eesha and said, "Your expressions are too good. 'Chhamma chhamma' was performed by Urmila Matondkar, and we used to be in awe of how she gave four expressions in one line! But with your dance, not only did you match up with her but superseded those expressions because you gave eight expressions in one line!"

Farah then sprang up a surprise and brought a tiffin box full of delicacies for Eesha. She gorged on aloo tikki and samosa to her heart's content, and even joked how fitness-conscious judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra would have treated her with 'baingan ka halwa' instead!

