Super Dancer Chapter 4: Finale Audience Poll Result: Fans Declare Florina Gogoi The Winner

After entertaining fans for over six months, Super Dancer 4 is all set to end this weekend. The grand finale of Super Dancer- Chapter 4, Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav will be aired on October 9 at 8 pm. The top 5 finalists of this season are- Florina Gogoi from Jorhat, Assam (Super Guru Tushar Shetty), Esha Mishra from New Delhi (Super Guru Sonali Kar), Sanchit Chanana from Punjab (Super Guru Vartika Jha), Pruthviraj Kongar from Belgaum, Karnataka (Super Guru Subhranil Paul) and Neerja from Hoshangabad, MP (Super Guru Bhavna Khanduja).

While all the top 5 finalists are all geared up to put their best foot forward, Filmibeat asked audiences, who do they think will win the show, and the options were: 1. Florina Gogoi, 2. Esha Mishra, 3. Sanchit Chanana and 4. Neerja or Pruthviraj. The results are out and the audiences want Florina Gogoi to win the show and she has won the poll with huge votes.

As per our poll, 58% of audiences voted for Florina. 19% of audiences feel either Neerja and Pruthviraj might win the dance reality show. While Sanchit had got 13% votes, Esha has got 10% votes. So, as per Filmibeat Poll, the clear winner is Florina.Coming back to the finale, which will be held this Saturday, will be a grand event. The opening act of the grand finale will be one-of-a-kind as all of the finalists and their super gurus will be seen putting on magnificent performances where they are all geared up to showcase the colours of festivities on some amazing Bollywood tracks.

The act will begin with the song 'Baawre' from the film Luck By Chance, and then all guru-shishya jodis will be seen doing do some tremendous dance moves to some of the most popular songs, including 'Param Sundari,' 'Gandi Baat,' 'Nagada Sang Dhol' and 'Vathi Coming'.