Super Dancer Chapter 4 Finalists With Photos; Sanchit, Esha & 3 Others To Compete In The Grand Finale

Sony TV's kids' dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 is inching closer to its grand finale, and fans can't wait to witness the mega event on TV. For the unversed, Super Dancer 4 grand finale will be telecast on October 9, 2021, on Sony TV. The show is being judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

Hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi, Super Dancer 4 has got 5 finalists who are all set to compete in the finale. Well, the show has witnessed a lot of ups and downs. When Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested in the infamous p*rnography case, the actress kept herself away from the show for few weeks. After that, she made a comeback on the show, impressed everyone with her appearance.

Talking about the contestants of Super Dancer 4, this year, viewers witnessed a bunch of talented dancers on the show, and out of them, only 5 have managed to reach the finale of the same. Let's have a look at them.

