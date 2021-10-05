    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Super Dancer Chapter 4 Grand Finale: Date, Timings & Other Details Of The Finale Episode

      By
      |

      Sony TV's popular dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The show judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur, which was premiered in March is all set to end soon. The show's finale will be held this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the finale episode.

      Top 5 Finalists Of The Show: Sanchit Chanana (Super Guru: Vartika Jha), Florina Gogoi (Tushar Shetty), Pruthviraj Kongari (Shubranil Paul), Esha Mishra (Sonali Kar) and Neerja Tiwari (Bhawna Khanduja) are the top 5 finalists of Super Dancer 4.

      Super Dancer Chapter 4

      When To Watch Super Dancer 4 Grand Finale: Date & Timings

      The show's finale which is titled as 'Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav' will be one grand episode, that will be held on Saturday (October 9) at 8 pm.

      Where To Watch The Show

      You can watch Super Dancer 4's finale on Sony TV or on SonyLIV app.

      Winner Announcement

      The winner of the show will be decided through 52 hours voting which is conducted from 8 pm Sunday (October 3) till Tuesday (October 5) mid-night. The winner will be declared this weekend, i.e., on Saturday (October 9).

      Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Pushes Imlie Down; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A JumpLatest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Pushes Imlie Down; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A Jump

      Neha Kakkar Talks About Struggling Days; Says Everyone Used To Taunt Her ParentsNeha Kakkar Talks About Struggling Days; Says Everyone Used To Taunt Her Parents

      The shooting of the same is being held and we will soon update with the latest information. Stay locked to this space for more information of the finale episode.

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 13:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 5, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X