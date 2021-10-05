Super Dancer Chapter 4 Grand Finale: Date, Timings & Other Details Of The Finale Episode

Sony TV's popular dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The show judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur, which was premiered in March is all set to end soon. The show's finale will be held this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the finale episode.

Top 5 Finalists Of The Show: Sanchit Chanana (Super Guru: Vartika Jha), Florina Gogoi (Tushar Shetty), Pruthviraj Kongari (Shubranil Paul), Esha Mishra (Sonali Kar) and Neerja Tiwari (Bhawna Khanduja) are the top 5 finalists of Super Dancer 4.

The show's finale which is titled as 'Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav' will be one grand episode, that will be held on Saturday (October 9) at 8 pm.

Where To Watch The Show

You can watch Super Dancer 4's finale on Sony TV or on SonyLIV app.

Winner Announcement

The winner of the show will be decided through 52 hours voting which is conducted from 8 pm Sunday (October 3) till Tuesday (October 5) mid-night. The winner will be declared this weekend, i.e., on Saturday (October 9).

The shooting of the same is being held and we will soon update with the latest information. Stay locked to this space for more information of the finale episode.