Super Dancer Chapter 4 Grand Finale: Date, Timings & Other Details Of The Finale Episode

Sony
TV's
popular
dance
reality
show
Super
Dancer
Chapter
4
hosted
by
Rithvik
Dhanjani
and
Paritosh
Tripathi
has
been
hitting
the
headlines
since
its
inception.
The
show
judged
by
Shilpa
Shetty,
Anurag
Basu
and
Geeta
Kapur,
which
was
premiered
in
March
is
all
set
to
end
soon.
The
show's
finale
will
be
held
this
weekend.
Here's
all
you
need
to
know
about
the
finale
episode.
Top
5
Finalists
Of
The
Show:
Sanchit
Chanana
(Super
Guru:
Vartika
Jha),
Florina
Gogoi
(Tushar
Shetty),
Pruthviraj
Kongari
(Shubranil
Paul),
Esha
Mishra
(Sonali
Kar)
and
Neerja
Tiwari
(Bhawna
Khanduja)
are
the
top
5
finalists
of
Super
Dancer
4.
When
To
Watch
Super
Dancer
4
Grand
Finale:
Date
&
Timings
The
show's
finale
which
is
titled
as
'Nachpan
Ka
Maha
Mahotsav'
will
be
one
grand
episode,
that
will
be
held
on
Saturday
(October
9)
at
8
pm.
Where
To
Watch
The
Show
You
can
watch
Super
Dancer
4's
finale
on
Sony
TV
or
on
SonyLIV
app.
Winner
Announcement
The
winner
of
the
show
will
be
decided
through
52
hours
voting
which
is
conducted
from
8
pm
Sunday
(October
3)
till
Tuesday
(October
5)
mid-night.
The
winner
will
be
declared
this
weekend,
i.e.,
on
Saturday
(October
9).