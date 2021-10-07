Super Dancer Chapter 4 Grand Finale: Shilpa Shetty Gives Stunning Performance As Water Goddess On Nadiyon Paar

The highly awaited grand finale of Sony TV’s Super Dancer Chapter 4 is all set to air on 9th October. The show which started with Nachpan Ka Tyohaar is all set to a gala culmination with Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav with the super 5 finalists, Florina Gogoi, Esha Mishra, Sanchit Chanana, Pruthviraj, and Neerja gearing up to win the coveted title.

Ahead of the finale, the makers have shared a sneak peek of judge Shilpa Shetty’s stunning performance on 'Nadiyon Paar’ song. The actress will be seen performing a special act which is themed as 'Water Goddess.’ With scintillating moves and foot-tapping songs, viewers will see the Bollywood diva rock the stage with her dance moves! Check out the post below:

Talking about her excitement level for the finale, Shilpa Shetty said, “I am looking forward to the Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav as it is going to be one of the best finale episodes ever in television history! Our young and full of life little finalists have earned their rightful position after showcasing their talent week on week. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to everyone to join us and celebrate dance - with powerful performances, entertaining acts and many surprises! I would like to wish the Super 5 all the very best and I can’t wait see who will be the next, 'Dance Ka Kal’.”

Echoing similar sentiments, judge Anurag Basu added, “I believe Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been like a carnival up to this point, and the grand finale - Nachpan Ka Mahaotsav is like a festival waiting to unfold. I am eagerly looking forward to the powerful performances and finally, after all of this hard work, we'll get our Super Dancer Chapter 4’s winner!”

The opening act of the grand finale will see all of the finalists and their super gurus putting on magnificent performances on some amazing Bollywood tracks. The high-octane act will begin with the song 'Baawre’ from Luck By Chance along with some of the most popular songs, including 'Param Sundari,’ 'Gandi Baat,’ 'Nagada Sang Dhol,’ and 'Vathi Coming’. Super Dancer Chapter 4 grand finale will air on 9th October at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.