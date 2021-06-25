Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor Grooves With Anurag Basu On Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Galti Se Mistake’

Sony Entertainment Television’s Super Dancer Chapter 4 is one of the most popular reality shows on television. The show has managed to entertain the viewers with its talented contestants and their performances. In this weekend’s episode, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor will make an appearance as a special judge.

The promo shared by the showrunners has left fans beyond excited for the episode as we will witness Neetu ji and Anurag Basu came on stage and groove on Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Galti Se Mistake’ from Jagga Jasoos (Anurag Basu directorial). The dance performance of the duo was a delight to watch for everyone and the contestants of the show also join them on stage.

Meanwhile, contestant Saumit and super guru Vaibhav presented a special performance on a song from one of Neetu Kapoor's all-time popular movies – Yaarana. Neetu was mighty impressed by this performance and also recounted anecdotes about Rishi Kapoor and their friendship with R.D Burman after learning that Saumit is the show's chota Burman. She shared, “We would go to Burmanji's house, there would be a new tune which he would compose for Rishiji to listen to, only for him to reject it,” she reflected. “He would later come to regret it when the song became a hit.”

Contestant Pari and her Super Guru Pankaj Thappa performed on Kapoor's most popular songs, 'Chukar Mere Mann Ko.’ Neetu was stunned by Pari's emotive performance and was surprised by the fact that the duo made such an emotional song so endearing with their performance. She then shared that even she was five years old when she gave her first shot in the movie Suraj. The actress recounted how she had to repeat the same shot running on a mountain the whole day which made her feet bleed.

Not only this, but all of them also paid a beautiful tribute to late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and this left Neetu emotional. In the promo shared on social media, the participants can be seen performing on the couple's chartbuster hits that impress the actress and leaves her teary-eyed. She also praised the contestants and said this is the best tribute. Take a look!

Super Dancer Chapter 4 airs every weekend at 8.00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.