    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Super Dancer Chapter 4: Sonali Bendre & Moushumi Chatterjee To Grace The Show In Shilpa Shetty’s Absence

      By
      |

      The two lovely and iconic actors Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee will grace the stage of Super Dancer - Chapter 4 this weekend. The contestants will perform on some exquisite timeless songs and will all be grooving to the most captivating tunes of all time. The audience will also see Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee share some amusing experiences with the participants, as well as their dancing talents. The two evergreen actresses will be honoured in a blockbuster tribute.

      Super Dancer Chapter 4: Sonali Bendre & Moushumi Chatterjee To Grace The Show In Shilpa Shetty’s Absence

      Sonali and Moushumi appeared to be having a fantastic time on the sets of Super Dancer, with fun banter, enjoying the talent of the contestants and revelling the beautiful memories.

      Super Dancer Chapter 4: Tanuja Remembers Her Late Actress-Sister NutanSuper Dancer Chapter 4: Tanuja Remembers Her Late Actress-Sister Nutan

      From the contestants' incredible performances on chartbusters songs of Sonali and Moushumi to Sonali bringing a gift for Florina, to a special performance of ASP (Amit, Sanchit and Pruthviraj) for the guest judges, this weekend, you just can't miss Super Dancer Chapter 4!

      Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor Grooves With Anurag Basu On Ranbir Kapoor's 'Galti Se Mistake'Super Dancer Chapter 4: Neetu Kapoor Grooves With Anurag Basu On Ranbir Kapoor's 'Galti Se Mistake'

      Watch Super Dancer - Chapter 4, Saturday & Sunday at 8.00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 14:26 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 6, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X