Super Dancer Chapter 4: Sonali Bendre & Moushumi Chatterjee To Grace The Show In Shilpa Shetty’s Absence

The two lovely and iconic actors Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee will grace the stage of Super Dancer - Chapter 4 this weekend. The contestants will perform on some exquisite timeless songs and will all be grooving to the most captivating tunes of all time. The audience will also see Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee share some amusing experiences with the participants, as well as their dancing talents. The two evergreen actresses will be honoured in a blockbuster tribute.

Sonali and Moushumi appeared to be having a fantastic time on the sets of Super Dancer, with fun banter, enjoying the talent of the contestants and revelling the beautiful memories.

From the contestants' incredible performances on chartbusters songs of Sonali and Moushumi to Sonali bringing a gift for Florina, to a special performance of ASP (Amit, Sanchit and Pruthviraj) for the guest judges, this weekend, you just can't miss Super Dancer Chapter 4!

