Super Dancer Chapter 4: Sonali Bendre & Moushumi Chatterjee To Grace The Show In Shilpa Shetty’s Absence

The
two
lovely
and
iconic
actors
Sonali
Bendre
and
Moushumi
Chatterjee
will
grace
the
stage
of
Super
Dancer
-
Chapter
4
this
weekend.
The
contestants
will
perform
on
some
exquisite
timeless
songs
and
will
all
be
grooving
to
the
most
captivating
tunes
of
all
time.
The
audience
will
also
see
Sonali
Bendre
and
Moushumi
Chatterjee
share
some
amusing
experiences
with
the
participants,
as
well
as
their
dancing
talents.
The
two
evergreen
actresses
will
be
honoured
in
a
blockbuster
tribute.
Sonali
and
Moushumi
appeared
to
be
having
a
fantastic
time
on
the
sets
of
Super
Dancer,
with
fun
banter,
enjoying
the
talent
of
the
contestants
and
revelling
the
beautiful
memories.
From
the
contestants'
incredible
performances
on
chartbusters
songs
of
Sonali
and
Moushumi
to
Sonali
bringing
a
gift
for
Florina,
to
a
special
performance
of
ASP
(Amit,
Sanchit
and
Pruthviraj)
for
the
guest
judges,
this
weekend,
you
just
can't
miss
Super
Dancer
Chapter
4!