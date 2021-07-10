Super Dancer Chapter 4: Tanuja Remembers Her Late Actress-Sister Nutan

This weekend, Super Dancer - Chapter 4 will witness contestants performing on actor Tanuja's hit songs and pay a spectacular tribute to the veteran actress through their dance styles.

Contestant Aneesh Tattikota and his Super Guru Akash Shetty performed on one of Tanuja's most popular songs, 'Chala Jaata Hoon' from the movie Mere Jeewan Saathi and surprised one and all with their performance.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra applauded the duo's performance, especially the efforts of Super guru Akash. She said, "This performance was like a gift to me and Aneesh had a different charisma in his performance."

Not only this, but Tanuja was also quite surprised by Aneesh's energetic performance and was stunned by the fact that he dances like a total pro at such a young age.

After their act, Aneesh's mother requests Tanuja to talk about her relationship with actor Nutan ji. To this Tanuja said, "Nutan ji was seven and half years older to me so we never had any fights because she was like a mother to me and as I was the younger child in the family, I was loved by everyone."

While talking about the sibling relationship, Tanuja shared an anecdote of how Nutan ji being the director of the movie made her eat twelve bananas just to teach her a lesson even after knowing the fact that she hates eating banana.

Adding on to this she said "We fight, we argue, but we love each other, that's the story all the siblings can relate to. Kajol and Tanisha, my daughters, are among them. They continue to argue and refuse to let me intervene because they believe it is their problem and that they can manage it on their own."

