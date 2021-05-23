Super Dancer Chapter 4: Terence Lewis Impressed With Pratiti Das's Performance; Touches Her Feet!

Super Dancer Chapter 4, the popular reality show of Sony TV has garnered a great fanbase among the viewers. The biggest highlight of the dancing reality show is the performances by the contestants and their super gurus. In the upcoming episode, Super Dancer Chapter 4 viewers will witness judge Terence Lewis's special gesture towards contestant Pratiti Das.

In the upcoming episode, Pratiti Das and her super guru will pay tribute to the legendary actress Waheeda Rehman, with a special Mohiniyattam performance. The guru-shishya duo will perform on the popular song "Piya tose naina laage" from the Waheeda Rehman classic, Guide in the Super Dancer Chapter 4 platform.

Terence Lewis, the judge who gets highly impressed with Pratiti Das and Shweta Warrier's incredible performance, will go to the stage and click and a selfie with the contestant. Pratiti, who is overwhelmed with Terence's gesture, will be seen touching his feet. However, the Super Dancer judge surprised her by touching her feet in return, claiming that he is her fan.

Pratiti Das and her super guru Shweta Warrier's Mohiniyattam performance also seems to be impressed Malaika Arora, the celebrity judge of Super Dancer Chapter 4. Malaika will be seen giving a "seedhi" ovation to the guru-shishya duo, is also seen showering praising Shweta for being a "brilliant teacher". The celebrity judge will be seen mentioning Pratiti's mother who will be seen overwhelmed witnessing her daughter's stunning performance.

Malaika Arora will be also seen joking about Pratiti Das's mom being strict with her daughter. The celeb judge will also spill beans about her bond with her son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika will reveal how she nags him to take care of himself, in the episode.