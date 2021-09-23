Super Dancer Chapter 4 Welcomes Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure This Weekend Episode

The weekend episodes of Sony Entertainment Television's Super Dancer - Chapter 4 will be a visual delight for fans and viewers alike. For one episode, the most loved and all-time favourite actors of the Bollywood industry - Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure will grace the dance reality show, while the other episode will feature the evergreen 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini. The viewers will also get to see the gorgeous actor Mouni Roy and ace singer Jubin Nautiyal who will appear as special guests to promote their new song.

From the high excitement of Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure to be on the show as being the biggest fans of Super Dancer Chapter 4, to Padmini Kolhapure showcasing her dance moves with the contestants, to Jubin Nautiyal singing the song 'Tujhe Kitna Chahe Aur Hum', to Mouni Roy performing on 'Gali Gali' with the contestants and Hema Malini teasing all the contestants as she brings the winner's trophy with her, Super Dancer Chapter 4 is something you can't miss this weekend.

Furthermore, the grand finale of Super Dancer Chapter 4, 'Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav' will be held on 9th October where India will get this season's winner! Adding more, this weekend marks the 'Race to Super 6' where two contestants will be sent back for revision. Who from amongst the 8 contestants will step ahead in the Race to Super 6? Tune in to Super Dancer - Chapter 4, this weekend at 8.00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.