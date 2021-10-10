Super Dancer Chapter 4 Winner: Florina Gogoi Bags The Trophy & Rs 15 Lakh Cash Prize; Fans Congratulate

Florina Wins Super Dancer Chapter 4

Along with the trophy Florina won Rs 15 lakh cash prize. Her super guru/choreographer Tushar Shetty won Rs 5 Lakh.

Pruthvi was declared the first runner-up. While Sanchit grabbed the third place, Eisha came fifth. All the finalists were giving Rs 1 lakh cash prize. When Rithvik asked her to say a few words for her win, she thanked everyone for loving, supporting and voting for her in her cute voice.

Fans Congratulate Florina

Fans took to social media to congratulate Florina for her big win.

Jagdeep Parihar: Big congrats #Florina & #Tushar Shettttyyyyy for winning #SuperDancerChapter4.

Ranju Roy

The Best Season of Super Dancer comes to an end. Gonna Miss You All. Congratulations to #Tusharshetty and #Florina - Winners of Super Dancer Chapter 4. #SuperDancerChapter4 #superdancer.

PoonamKAPILIAN

Congratulations #SuperFlorina Winner of #SuperDancerChapter4 GOD Bless You Cutie Pie #FlorinaGogoi @KhemBahadurG: #অসম_গৌৰৱ Congratulations to #Florina_Gogoi and choreographer Tushar Shetty for winning #SuperDancerChapter4. #PrideOfAssam #PrideOfNE জয় আই অসম ৷ @SonyTV.

Sanjay Ishwarlal Upadhyay

Congratulations to #Tusharshetty and #Florina as The Best Season of Super Dancer comes to an end. Gonna Miss You All. Winners of Super Dancer Chapter 4 fully deserved @Tusharshetty_95 #SuperDancerChapter4 #superdancer.