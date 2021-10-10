Super Dancer Chapter 4 Winner: Florina Gogoi Bags The Trophy & Rs 15 Lakh Cash Prize; Fans Congratulate
The grand finale of Sony TV's popular dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 'Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav' was held today (October 9). The show that was hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi and judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur, was graced by rapper Badshah, ace choreographer Terence Lewis, popular anchors and dancer Raghav Juyal and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. The top 5 finalists- Florina Gogoi, Sanchit Chanana, Pruthvi Kongari, Esha Mishra and Neerja Tiwary gave one last performance. Rithvik announced the winner of Super Dancer Chapter 4 as Florina Gogoi, who is from Jorhat, Assam.
Florina Wins Super Dancer Chapter 4
Along with the trophy Florina won Rs 15 lakh cash prize. Her super guru/choreographer Tushar Shetty won Rs 5 Lakh.
Pruthvi was declared the first runner-up. While Sanchit grabbed the third place, Eisha came fifth. All the finalists were giving Rs 1 lakh cash prize. When Rithvik asked her to say a few words for her win, she thanked everyone for loving, supporting and voting for her in her cute voice.
Fans Congratulate Florina
Fans took to social media to congratulate Florina for her big win. Take a look at a few tweets.
Jagdeep Parihar: Big congrats #Florina & #Tushar Shettttyyyyy for winning #SuperDancerChapter4.
Ranju Roy
The Best Season of Super Dancer comes to an end. Gonna Miss You All. Congratulations to #Tusharshetty and #Florina - Winners of Super Dancer Chapter 4. #SuperDancerChapter4 #superdancer.
PoonamKAPILIAN
Congratulations #SuperFlorina Winner of #SuperDancerChapter4 GOD Bless You Cutie Pie #FlorinaGogoi @KhemBahadurG: #অসম_গৌৰৱ Congratulations to #Florina_Gogoi and choreographer Tushar Shetty for winning #SuperDancerChapter4. #PrideOfAssam #PrideOfNE জয় আই অসম ৷ @SonyTV.
Sanjay Ishwarlal Upadhyay
Congratulations to #Tusharshetty and #Florina as The Best Season of Super Dancer comes to an end. Gonna Miss You All. Winners of Super Dancer Chapter 4 fully deserved @Tusharshetty_95 #SuperDancerChapter4 #superdancer.
