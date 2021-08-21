Bepanah Ishq Song Teaser: Surbhi Chandna And Sharad Malhotra Recreate Their Infectious Chemistry

Earlier in March, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra had sent their fans into a frenzy after they starred together in the music video 'Bepanah Pyaar' that was crooned by Payal Dev and Yaseer Desai. Now the popular Naagin 5 pair have come together again to collaborate with the singer duo to star in a new music video 'Bepanah Ishq' that is a sequel to the first music video. While the track will soon be releasing on August 24, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the same that will raise the excitement level of the fans.

Talking about the same, the teaser shows glimpses of the plot of the music video 'Bepanah Pyaar' wherein Surbhi Chandna's character who is an undercover cop and Sharad Malhotra's character who is a mastermind robber fall in love under unexpected circumstances. The two elope but have an entire police force hunting them. The narrative of 'Bepanah Ishq' shows the couple further blossoming their romance amidst some picturesque locales. Surbhi and Sharad's chemistry is looking even more infectious and dreamy in this sequel music video. However, by the looks of the teaser, the tensions soon flare high as the cops try to hunt down the two. Take a look at the teaser of the track.

The song 'Bepanah Ishq' is crooned by Payal Dev and Yaseer Desai. The lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa while the song has been composed by Payal Dev. The track has been helmed by Prayrit Seth and has been bankrolled by Aditya Dev. Sharing a new motion poster of the song, Surbhi Chandna had captioned the same stating, "Ab Kis Mod Le Jayegi Yeh #BepanahIshq Ki Daastaan?" wherein the lead pair can be seen looking intensely into each other's eyes. Take a look at the post.

Apart from this, the Ishqbaaaz actress had also shared a poster of the song wherein she shares a romantic moment with Sharad Malhotra. Surbhi Chandna had captioned the same stating, "You loved us in #bepanahpyaar so much that We Decided to come back with yet another surprise here we are super-excited to announce our next song #BepanahIshq releasing on 24th August at 11 AM."