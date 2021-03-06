Surbhi Chandna Raises The Temperature In These BTS Pictures Of Her First Music Video

Surbhi Chandna is one of those celebs who never fail to entice her fans with some stunning pictures and videos of herself on social media. Much to the happiness of her fans, the actor recently dropped some stunning BTS pictures from her first music video. Yes, the diva will soon be seen in a music video and she has already increased the excitement surrounding the same by sharing these lovely pictures.

Talking about the same, Surbhi Chandna looks super sultry in an orange tank top which she has paired up with black shorts. The Ishqbaaaz actor has opted for black shoes to complete the sporty look with her dewy makeup and sleek hairdo on the toe. However, the actor's toned body and impeccable transformation steal the show in the pictures. Take a look at some of the pictures shared by the actor.

By the looks of her caption for the same, the name of Surbhi Chandna's upcoming song is presumably, 'Oh Wow.' Meanwhile, Surbhi recently won the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in the Best Actress In TV category. The actor also shared a glimpse of the same in her social media handle wherein she was flooded with congratulatory messages by her fans and friends from the TV fraternity. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor had opted for an elegantly printed Charu Parashar saree for the occasion. Surbhi had also shared some pictures with her trophy on her social media account. Take a look at the same.

Surbhi Chandna was last seen in the paranormal drama, Naagin 5. She had wrapped up the same in February when the show called its curtains. The actor was seen alongside Sharad Malhotra, Mohi Sehgal and Utkarsh Gupta on the same. Her chemistry with Sharad was one of the highlights of the show and the fans could not get enough of the two of them in the show. Apart from that, Surbhi also became a trendsetter of sorts with her gorgeous and stylish sarees which she donned in the show. It is inevitable that her fans are now excited to witness her in her first music video.

Also Read: Indian Television Academy Awards Winners Surbhi Chandna & Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer Thank Fans

Also Read: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020: TMKOC Bags Award For 6th Time In A Row; Surbhi Chandna & Others Win Big