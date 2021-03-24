Surbhi Chandna & Sharad Malhotra Talk About Their Experience Shooting For Music Video Bepanah Pyaar

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra, who played the lead roles in Naagin 5, became instant hit jodi among the audiences. Owing to their popularity, they were paired together for the music video, 'Bepanah Pyaar', which was released today (March 24, 2021). Their fans showered immense love for the song. Recently, the duo spoke about the experience shooting for the music video.

Sharad Malhotra was quoted by India-forums as saying, "It was an exciting experience shooting for Bepanah Pyaar along with Surbhi. I remember, while we were doing Naagin 5, fans loved our chemistry. This time, too, since we released the first look of our song, they have showered us with so much love and support. This is my first music video after a really long time, and I am glad to be back with Bepanah Pyaar which is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Yaseer Desai. It was a refreshing experience with team VYRL, and I am positive that the song will be much loved by everyone."

On the other hand, Surbhi too was excited about her music video debut. About her experience shooting with Sharad, she said that it felt amazingly special to get back together and share screen space again.

She added, "Sharad and I have received tremendous love and affection during our television show. They loved our on-screen chemistry. It really feels amazingly special to get back together and share screen space once again. I am really thankful to VYRL Originals who made this happen. Personally, this being my very first music video, I was super excited about this opportunity and enjoyed every moment of shooting for it. With a stellar line-up of such amazing talents and singers on board, Payal Dev and Yasser Desai, it's truly a brilliant body of work."

Also Read: Dheeraj Calls Surbhi Chandna Extremely Hard Working; Teases 'There's No Need Of Director When She Is Around'

Also Read: Bepanah Pyaar Song: Sharad Malhotra And Surbhi Chandna's Chemistry Is A Visual Delight