Surbhi Jyoti Expresses Desire To Do Negative Role: ‘If An Impactful Character Comes, I Will Do It For Free'

The highly anticipated Qubool Hai 2.0 has released today and the show's lead actress, Surbhi Jyoti, has now opened up about her future plans. The actress revealed in an interview the kind of roles she would like to do. Surbhi who has played the main lead in her shows, wants to do a negative role now. She expressed a desire to break her image of a heroine and play a villain.

Surbhi shared with SpotboyE, "If a negative role is offered to me, it would be my first choice. All I have done in my career are positive roles. I would do it for free if somebody offers me a good impactful negative role. As an actor, character doesn't matter. Heroine main ban chuki hoon but now I really want to explore myself as an actor. And in this dimension especially which is opposite to my personality."

For the unversed, after making her OTT debut with Tanhaiyan in 2017, Surbhi has made a comeback on the platform with Qubool Hai 2.0. The actress has reprised the role of Zoya Farooqui and is paired opposite Karan Singh Grover, who will be seen as Asad Ahmed Khan in the show. The duo became very popular

In an earlier interview, Surbhi was asked if she had inhibitions doing romantic scenes on-screen for the show. In response to this, the actress had said, "Not really. I have already worked with Karan, you know. So working with him wasn't difficult at all because we already have had that comfort level. Otherwise, also, I think doing romantic scenes are easiest for me because I am a romantic person in real also. I am a Shakespeare fan so drama and love is something which I enjoy the most in real life also. So, you kind of say that it is my forte."

It must be noted that Surbhi and Karan first became a popular Jodi after starring in Zee TV’s hit show Qubool Hai. The viewers always wanted to watch the pair together and finally the makers of the show fulfilled their wishes as they roped them in together for Qubool Hai 2.0, which has released on OTT platform.

