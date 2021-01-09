Surbhi Jyoti Shares Qubool Hai 2.0 Poster; Fans Excited To Watch Her & Karan Singh Grover As Asad & Zoya Again

Surbhi Jyoti Shares Qubool Hai 2.0 Poster

Surbhi shared the poster of the show, where a silhouette of the two in a romantic pose is seen. The actress captioned the poster as, "Asad and Zoya are coming back to kick off the new year with more Romance 😘 more Drama 🎭 more Action 👊#QuboolHai2Point0 #ComingSoon. #EtneralLoveStory."

Fans are super excited about the show and are eagerly waiting to watch Surbhi & KSG as Asad and Zoya. They expressed their excitement on Twitter by sharing pictures from season 1. In fact, the actors were trending as soon as the poster was released. Take a look at a few Tweets!

@stuti_ksg

"Woohoo Qubool Hai 2.0 First Look Is Out ✨😍❤️ I am super excited and eagerly waiting for Qubool Hai 2.0 ❤️🔱 Asad and Zoya are back with their magical lovestory ✨😍❤️All the best @Iamksgofficial ✨😇❤️🤘🔱 #KaranSinghGrover ❤️🔱 #QuboolHai2Point0 ✨🔱 #SurbhiJyoti."

@Ammy55Love

"The poster looks surreal and the way they formed heart😍😍😍 the most iconic pair of Indian Television..... @Iamksgofficial @SurbhiJtweets #KaranSinghGrover #SurbhiJyoti #QuboolHai2PointO #asya #kabhi. QuboolHai First Look Out."

Alidey

You all can see how QH fam is goinggggg crazyyyy, thankssssssss a lot for bringing our AsYa #KaranSinghGrover #SurbhiJyoti backk together..... that meansss a lottt #QuboolHai2Point0ComingSoon."

Ganges & Surbhijyotidei1

Ganges: It was just a poster and it's still trending (since around 9 hours) ... 😳#KaranSinghGrover #SurbhiJyoti #QuboolHai2Point0.

@Surbhijyotidei1: Now can't wait to see them together again QuboolHai First Look Out #SurbhiJyoti #KaranSinghGrover.

KSG & Surbhi Shoot In Belgrade

For the uninitiated, the actors began shooting for the show in December last year. They are currently shooting in Belgrade, Serbia. Both Surbhi and Karan have been sharing BTS pictures and videos from the show. Apparently, the show will have 10 episodes and will also star Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria, Kavita Ghai and Gulfam Khan in pivotal roles.