Sushant Singh Rajput's First Death Anniversary: Ankita Keeps Havan At Home; Pavitra Rishta Actors Remember Him

Ankita Lokhande Organises Havan

Ankita Lokhande shared a video of havan and puja on her Instagram story with omkar playing in the background.

Pankaj Vishnu On Sushant

The other actors of Pavitra Rishta too remembered the late actor on his first death anniversary. Pankaj Vishnu, who played Ajit Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta and one of the close friends to Sushant, recalled his memories with Sushant. He told ETimes TV that Sushant was one of the most brilliant actors who is still remembered. He called him a hard working, smart and multitalented guy and revealed that when they were doing Pavitra Rishta, he always dreamt about his big screen appearance.

He also revealed that Sushant loved reading books, watching documentaries and wanted to learn everything and fulfil his dreams. He added that he had a wish list and he was achieving everything day by day. He also said that it is hard to find an actor like Sushant who is equally qualified, educated, handsome and talented.

‘Sushant Was A Kind Man & Helped Everyone In Their Tough Times’

Praising Sushant, Pankaj further said that the late actor had best qualities in his personality that a good actor should have; he was Ambidextrous (write with both hands). He added that he also got to know from someone that he was about to turn a producer and make films about astrology and NASA. Further, he said, "Industry is going to always miss Sushant for his past stunning performances. It is his first death anniversary but everyone is going to miss him every year. Sushant was a kind man and helped everyone in their tough times. We both are engineers, so we would talk about various topics. It's hard for everyone to forget him easily. This entire year went in his memories and I am sure it will happen every year. I can only say one thing that his demise will be a huge loss to the industry. Many actors will be launch in future but the industry wouldn't find anybody like Sushant who was equally qualified and versatile."

Usha Nadkari Remembers Sushant & Wants Truth To Be Out

Usha Nadkari, who played the role of Sushant aka Manav's mother in the show, told BollywoodLife, "He was a very shy young man. When he first came on the sets, he would be just seen reading books. One day I asked him what was he reading so diligently. He told me that he aspired to become a filmmaker, and wanted to study abroad. Hence, he was preparing for the same." She added that when he was 23, he had told her he would like to move to Bandra and buy a place in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, which he managed to do in a few years. She added that he had the drive, talent and ambition.

Netizens Tear Up Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput On His First Death Anniversary; Share Hard-Hitting Posts

The actress said that they want the truth to come out. She added that there is a huge NCB investigation, but that does not discover what happened in his life just before his demise.

Suwati Anand & Anurag Sharma Remember Sushant

Suwati Anand shared a few throwback picture that featured Sushant on her Instagram account and captioned them as, "Ye yaadain kisi dilo Janam ke chale Jane ke bad aati hai....sushant will miss u always....thnks @ravindragautamofficial. Sir,for this lovely picture's 🤍🤍💙💙💥💥💥💥💥 #sushantsinghrajput @paragtyagi @lokhandeankita @prabhunesavita @shaliniarora @memaheshshetty @prarthana.behere #memories." Anurag Sharma also shared a few pictures and wrote, "Missss u❤️."

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: 15 Quotes Of The Late Actor That Will Leave You In Awe

Suwati also told ETimes TV that she doesn't believe in stories which stated that Sushant had fears. She said, "And what I miss about him was his fearlessness - woh bezizak kuch bhi karne ki himmat rakhta tha. When I hear that he had this fear and that fear I don't buy those stories and that was his basic nature and that can never change. The Pavitra Rishta family had planned something but this lockdown made it impossible for us to get together in his remembrance."

Jia Mustafa Remembers Sushant

Jia Mustafa shared a video and wrote, "Rarely do we come across people who make such a huge impact. This beautiful boy... a razor sharp mind, a bundle of talent, full of beans, impishly funny & larger than life! The memories are too strong, the learnings are endless & the grief will last forever. We'll see you on the other side of the stars.🕯💫."