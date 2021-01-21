Sushant Singh Rajput’s Best Friend Mahesh Shetty Pens Emotional Note On Late Actor’s Birth Anniversary

Today (January 21) is indeed an emotional day for Bollywood as well as Television industry, as celebs and fans are remembering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary on social media. Similarly, Sushant's actor-best friend Mahesh Shetty remembered the Pavitra Rishta actor by penning an emotional note on Instagram.

Mahesh shared some old pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, "Somewhere in your hyper sleep, when you are travelling at the speed of light near some black hole... Just want to let you know that I miss you brother. This day will never be the same #tilliseeyouagain @sushantsinghrajput #happybirthday #sushantsinghrajput #missyoulikenoother #hopeyouaresmilinginthestars."

See post here

Apart from that, the actor also shared a picture of himself on his Instagram story, in which he can be standing in front of Bangla Sahib, Delhi. Mahesh sought prayers from the almighty. Not only Mahesh, but celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and others remembered their late friend Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence. The officials are currently investigating his death case, and fans are waiting for the truth behind his tragic demise to unfold. Talking about his films, the actor's last film Dil Bechara was released on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also stars debutant Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead.

Also Read : Sushant Singh Rajput's Reel Mom Usha Remembers Him On His Birth Anniversary; Says He Was A Good Soul

Also Read : Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary: When The Late Actor Paid A Heartfelt Tribute To His Mother