Sushant Singh Rajput's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 Partner Shampa Remembers Him On His First Death Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise on this day (June 14) a year back was a black day for the entire film and TV industry. His fans and industry fraternity friends have been remembering him on his first death anniversary today. Choreographer Shampa who was the actor's choreographer and partner in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 took to her social media handle to share a tribute for him.

Shampa shared a video that had some fond memories of hers with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor during the reality show. They could be seen in their performance get-ups in the pictures on the video. In one of the pictures, one can also see the late actor's former girlfriend and actor Ankita Lokhande posing with them. Shampa captioned the same stating, "#rememberingsushant I know you are in your happiest place right now-nestled in the sky, shining bright like the STAR that you are. Miss you." Take a look at her post.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shampa had earned the second spot on the show whereas actor-singer Meiyang Chang had emerged as the winner of the same. Sushant had managed to impress the judges namely Remo D'souza, Madhuri Dixit and Malaika Arora with his performances on the show. Ankita Lokhande who was then dating the actor was also one of the participants.

Apart from this, Shampa also spoke to Pinkvilla about her fond memories with the late actor. She had revealed that she had first met the actor when she was part of choreographer Terence Lewis' team for Dance India Dance 2. She was assigned to choreograph a dance number featuring Sushant and Shakti Mohan. She added that she thought the late actor was a very good dancer and had picked up the performance quickly.

Shampa went on to say that she was thrilled when she got to know that Sushant Singh Rajput was her partner in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 too, and that the actor had surprised her with flowers and chocolates on their first day. She recalled how they bonded really well and most of the time, used to get good scores from the judges. Shampa added that she was disappointed that she never got a chance to work with the Kedarnath actor again despite several opportunities coming their way.