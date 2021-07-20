Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Defends Ankita Lokhande; Says 'I Have Seen Her Take Care Of Bhai'

Ankita Lokhande has been targeted by fans for using Sushant Singh Rajput's name to stay in the news. While a few times Ankita had ignored such comments, she had even some times addressed the issue, but fans many a times cross their limits. Recently, a fan asked Shweta Singh Kirti as to why she is supporting Ankita who is using Sushant's name for her PR. To which, Shweta defended Ankita and told the fan that Ankita stood by the family even after Sushant's demise. She also revealed that she has seen Ankita taking care of Sushant, when he had stomach pain- she called doctor and gave medicine.

A user commented of Shweta's Facebook post, "Shweta Singh Kirti why do u support Ankit lokhnde b she hd been using Sushant n her fake affair vd him for her PR. In fact she is one partying vd most of the suspects involved in Annihilation OF SUSHANT."

To which, Shweta replied, "Drdivya I really don't know what the truth is....but it is hard for me to overlook how Ankita has always stood by the family even after the death of Bhai. I have seen her take care of Bhai, once when I was visiting him in Mumbai and he had stomach pain I saw how she called the doc, gave him medicine and showered him with love. The act was enough to prove to me that she has a kind and loving heart."

Regarding Sushant's case investigation, she wrote, "I have full faith in the CBI and I am waiting for them to tell us the truth. I am praying to God everyday so that the truth comes out and I believe there is no bigger power than him. Have faith and stay strong."

Sushant passed away on June 14 last year. The late actor's case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau looking into the money laundering and drugs angle, respectively.